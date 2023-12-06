Beam to Launch on Immutable zkEVM, Expanding Beyond Avalanche Ecosystem

According to CoinDesk, Beam, an open-source blockchain designed for gaming and managed by Merit Circle DAO, will now launch on Immutable zkEVM, a revolutionary scaling solution powered by Polygon. The Beam team aims to remain chain-agnostic and not limit themselves to the Avalanche ecosystem. They are currently working with Immutable to launch some of their products on the zkEVM and integrate that network into their products as well. Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, a weekly newsletter that explores the technology behind crypto, one block at a time. Project teams can submit updates, and previous versions of Protocol Village can be found online. The Protocol also offers a weekly podcast.

