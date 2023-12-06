Merit Circle DAO's Sphere NFT Marketplace to Support Immutable's zkEVM Network

According to Decrypt, Merit Circle DAO has announced that its Sphere NFT marketplace and tech stack will now be compatible with Immutable's upcoming zkEVM network, powered by Polygon. The Beam SDK, Beam Companion iOS and Android apps, and Sphere will be compatible with both Avalanche and Immutable zkEVM. The Immutable Passport crypto wallet and Immutable Orderbook developer tool will also be integrated into the Beam SDK and Sphere as options for users and blockchain game developers. Merit Circle DAO, which has pooled over $100 million worth of assets in its treasury, is exploring the possibility of investing in different games and studios already building with Immutable. Merit Circle co-founder and Chief Growth Officer Marco van den Heuvel stated that blockchain technology will soon define gaming and that their user-friendly applications, combined with Immutable's zkEVM powered by Polygon, will be a key piece of the gaming jigsaw in the near future. Heuvel clarified that Beam is not moving away from Avalanche and will continue its efforts on the Beam subnet and relationship with Avalanche. The Beam subnet currently has about 20 games building crypto integrations with the network. Merit Circle DAO is one of many blockchain gaming builders taking a multi-chain approach, with recent examples including Horizon's Sequence, Magic Eden, and the Portal Foundation.

