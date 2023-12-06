Morgan Stanley's Stock Chief Warns of Disappointment in 2024

According to Yahoo News, Morgan Stanley's Chief Investment Officer and Chief US Equity Strategist, Mike Wilson, has issued a cautious outlook for stocks in 2024. He warned that the market's reliance on the 'Magnificent Seven' mega-cap growth stocks – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Nvidia – could face challenges next year. Additionally, he expressed concerns that a soft landing for the economy might limit the Federal Reserve's ability to cut interest rates. Wilson stated that stocks appear overvalued based on their likely earnings next year, and the market's gains this year have been concentrated among a few companies like Tesla and Nvidia. As a result, he believes stocks present 'a low-quality opportunity, a low risk-reward opportunity.' He also noted that the 'Magnificent Seven' companies will face tougher comparisons in 2024, with only Nvidia experiencing a real acceleration of revenue growth this year. Furthermore, Wilson emphasized that if the Federal Reserve successfully curbs inflation without causing a recession, it will have limited scope to cut interest rates and boost stocks. He argued that rates would need to fall significantly to reignite housing and automotive demand and allow the Treasury to borrow more cheaply. Wilson also dismissed the idea that an economic contraction is now less likely than it was a year ago, stating that a downturn only grows more likely as the US advances through the latter stages of its economic cycle.

