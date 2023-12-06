Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US House Committee Unanimously Approves Deploying American Blockchains Act

Binance News
2023-12-06 21:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce has unanimously approved the Deploying American Blockchains Act, a legislation directing the U.S. secretary of commerce to support blockchain technology. The 13-page legislation is not among the major bills that the crypto industry is eagerly awaiting, but it marks a small step forward for congressional efforts friendly to crypto. This act joins several other crypto bills that have cleared committee votes for the first time on their way to the House floor, although none have yet been approved by the overall House. The legislation, which was voted 46-0 in a work session, directs the chief of the Department of Commerce to promote the competitiveness of the United States in relation to the deployment, use, application, and competitiveness of blockchain technology or other distributed ledger technology. However, the bill does not currently have a counterpart in the U.S. Senate, which is the main drawback of most crypto legislation this year. The Democrat-controlled chamber has not been quick to embrace any digital assets bills and is widely believed to be unlikely to change course. The best chance for such bills may be negotiations that combine them with other efforts into larger must-pass legislation. Ron Hammond, the Blockchain Association's director of government relations, said that at least on the tech side of things, Energy and Commerce is unanimously in support, and there's nothing partisan about it. He added that these bills have either been combined into larger bills or led to agency action at Commerce, which has been very open to conversation.
View full text