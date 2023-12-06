Buy Crypto
Leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Features Bitcoin Advertisement

Binance News
2023-12-06 21:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) trailer was leaked on Twitter with a Bitcoin advertisement on top. An anonymous user created a Twitter account named 'Gta6trailerleak' and shared the first official trailer for the game one day before Rockstar Games planned to release it. The account was quickly banned, but the trailer had already started to spread, prompting Rockstar to release the official version early. The leaked trailer featured the words 'BUY $BTC' on top, potentially exposing millions of gamers to the leading cryptocurrency. The official trailer, however, did not include the pro-Bitcoin message. Some Bitcoin enthusiasts celebrated the viral moment for the recently rising top cryptocurrency. The leaked trailer was praised as an effective mainstream Bitcoin marketing campaign by Udi Wertheimer, co-founder of the Taproot Wizards project. Grand Theft Auto 6 was officially revealed on Monday, shortly after the trailer leak, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S game set to release in 2025. Bitcoin's price has been climbing recently, reaching above $44,000 for the first time in 20 months earlier this week. The price increase is partly due to anticipation of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) being approved in the United States for the first time. There was no specific price jump tied to the GTA 6 trailer leak.
