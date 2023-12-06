Ethereum Foundation Selects 35 Recipients for Run a Node Grants Round Program

According to Coincu, the Ethereum Foundation has chosen 35 recipients from 23 countries to operate nodes as part of its 'Run a Node Grants Round' program, following 243 applications. Among the awardees are notable entities such as ETHKL, SDSU Distributed System Security Laboratory, and Franklin DAO/Penn Blockchain, as well as prestigious universities like Stanford, MIT, and the University of Champagnat in Argentina. The program aims to support various initiatives, including educational exploration, community efforts, and research endeavors, fostering diversity and innovation within the blockchain space. The 35 chosen recipients, ranging from Ethereum Guatemala to the Technical University of Munich Blockchain Club, reflect the Foundation's commitment to inclusivity. To be eligible for the program, applicants must demonstrate a fast and stable internet connection, technical proficiency in nodes and clients, and a commitment to running a node for a minimum of two years. The Foundation prioritized unique proposals from geographically diverse regions, student blockchain clubs, and academic institutions during the evaluation process. The Ethereum Foundation's Run a Node Grants Round contributes to the broader goal of advancing blockchain exploration, research, and community engagement on a global scale.

