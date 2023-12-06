Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Federal Reserve's Repo Backstop Sees Highest Usage Since 2020

Binance News
2023-12-06 20:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, demand for a seldom-used Federal Reserve facility, the Standing Repo Facility (SRF), reached its highest level since 2020 this week. This comes as interest in testing the liquidity backstop has increased due to recent volatility in the funding markets. On December 5th, eligible banks borrowed reserves at 5.50% in exchange for Treasury and agency debt, totaling $203 million. This is the highest amount since July 2020, but still a small sum compared to the peak of $153 billion in March 2020. Demand for the facility dropped back to $6 million on Wednesday. Market participants are closely monitoring the SRF for any signs of instability as the Fed has been unwinding its balance sheet for the past 18 months and excess liquidity is dwindling. Funding costs rose after month-end as dealer balance sheets lacked capacity to provide funding and traders needed to finance long Treasury positions. This pushed the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) to a record-high 5.39% and put investors on alert for more market disruption. According to Steven Zeng, a strategist at Deutsche Bank AG, the increased usage of the SRF is likely due to a specific bank testing the facility after the recent SOFR jump. The central bank reintroduced repo market operations in September 2019 amid turmoil caused by increased government borrowing, which exacerbated a shortage of bank reserves. The backstop was made permanent in July 2021, when the monetary authority was still adding more reserves to the financial system through quantitative easing. Over the past two years, banks had been slow to sign up for the SRF, leading some to question its efficacy. However, in the past two months, five banks have been added as counterparties, bringing the total to 25, including the New York branch of Norinchukin Bank on December 1st.
View full text