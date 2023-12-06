Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Elon Musk's xAI Seeks to Raise $1 Billion Through Private Sale of Equity

Binance News
2023-12-06 19:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Elon Musk's xAI is working on a new chatbot named Grok, which is designed to be quirky and have access to the Twitter API to stay current with events. Grok, still in beta, is currently only accessible to internal testers. However, a recent filing with the SEC reveals that Musk has secured external investments for the product and is seeking more. Musk faced accusations of improper financial behavior and insider trading of Dogecoin earlier this year, which he dismissed as frivolous and untrue. While it is unclear whether the sale of xAI assets will be crypto-related, the filing aims to prevent future legal battles, given the SEC's recent finicky behavior. Elon Musk filed an SEC Form D, notifying the regulatory body of his intent to raise $1 billion through the private sale of xAI equity. The assets are categorized as 'other technology,' avoiding the 'computers' and 'telecommunications' classifications. The form also states that over $134.6 million worth of equity was sold on November 29th, with any additional investments requiring a minimum of $2 million. The private sale of xAI equity may be the final step before the product becomes publicly available. This is a relatively quick turnaround, considering xAI was founded in July and its product has only been in beta for about three months. However, given Musk's access to resources and his previous experience with AI through his time on the board of OpenAI, Grok is expected to be a welcome addition to the growing list of AI chatbots.
View full text