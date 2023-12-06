FaZe Banks Doubles Down on Crypto Investments and Encourages Followers to Join

According to Decrypt, Richard 'FaZe Banks' Bengtson, CEO and co-founder of esports organization and lifestyle brand FaZe Clan, has recently shared his latest crypto purchases on Instagram, urging his 2.8 million followers to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. Banks revealed that a large percentage of his net worth is in Ethereum and that he recently spent $200,000 on four altcoins: Prime, Pepe, Mog, and Clouds. However, it is important for fans to be cautious when taking financial advice from influencers or celebrities they follow online, as their motivations for promoting a cryptocurrency or financial asset may not always be clear. FaZe Banks has been involved in the crypto space for years, with a wallet connected to him holding various NFTs from different collections. Despite his enthusiasm for crypto and NFTs, not all members of FaZe Clan share the same view. FaZe Kalei, the organization's only current female member, has expressed her disinterest in NFTs and crypto, stating that she stays far away from it.

