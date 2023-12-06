JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Calls for Government to Shut Down Cryptocurrencies

According to Bloomberg, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has once again criticized cryptocurrencies, stating that if he were the government, he would shut them down. Dimon's comments add to his long history of bashing digital currencies, which he has previously referred to as 'fraud' and 'worse than tulip bulbs.' Senator Elizabeth Warren echoed Dimon's concerns, stating that the issue is a matter of national security. Warren has previously raised concerns about the need for regulation and the links that major lenders have with the crypto industry. Despite his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Dimon's stance does not extend to blockchain technology. JPMorgan has utilized blockchain for several projects, including the development of JPM Coin, a proprietary stablecoin that enables clients to make blockchain-based payments. The bank has projected that the token could handle as much as $200 billion in transactions per day.

