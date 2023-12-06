Buy Crypto
BitTorrent Token Price Doubles Amid Tron Blockchain Optimism

Binance News
2023-12-06 17:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, the BitTorrent (BTT) token's price more than doubled on Wednesday, seemingly due to optimism surrounding the Tron blockchain. BTT is issued on the Tron blockchain, which recently reached 200 million users. There appears to be no specific news catalyst for the price increase. This surge coincides with an uptick in the broader crypto market, with bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) reaching 19-month highs. The BTT price increase came shortly after a post by Tron founder Justin Sun, who announced that the blockchain had reached the 200-million-user milestone. Sun stated that this achievement is not only significant but also a testament to the growing ecosystem. Tron currently has $8.2 billion in total value locked (TVL) across DeFi protocols, making it the second-largest blockchain after Ethereum in terms of users and TVL. BitTorrent now has a market cap of $958 million, and its daily trading volume increased by 540% to $256 million. However, it is worth noting that the 2% market depth remains relatively low, with $150,000 and $191,000 on either side of the order book. Market depth is a metric that assesses the amount of liquidity required to move the price of an asset by a certain percentage.
