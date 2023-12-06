Wormhole Announces Cross-Chain Instant Data Retrieval Method

According to Foresight News, cross-chain infrastructure Wormhole has announced the launch of Wormhole Queries, a cross-chain instant data retrieval method that allows application developers to extract on-chain data on demand. Wormhole claims that, compared to the push model, Queries offers latency below 1 second and can reduce gas fees by 84%. Wormhole Queries introduces a pull model, where integrators submit query requests to the Wormhole Guardian network, which processes these requests and publishes the results for on-chain data verification and consumption.

