Swiss City Lugano Accepts BTC and USDT for Tax Payments and Municipal Services

According to Foresight News, the Swiss city of Lugano has started accepting Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) as payment methods for tax payments and other municipal services. This move is part of Lugano's Plan B initiative, which aims to transform the city's financial system by leveraging Bitcoin technology in collaboration with Tether. The partnership with Bitcoin Suisse, a Swiss cryptocurrency company, enables the city to accept these digital currencies for various services. The Plan B project is designed to promote the use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in the city's financial infrastructure, potentially leading to a more efficient and secure system.

