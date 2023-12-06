Riot Platforms Records 21% Increase in Bitcoin Production in November 2023

According to Foresight News, Riot Platforms, a Bitcoin mining company, produced 552 Bitcoins in November 2023, a 21% increase compared to October. In June 2023, Riot signed a long-term procurement agreement with MicroBT, which included an initial order of 33,280 Bitcoin mining machines for its Corsicana facility. From December 1, 2023, Riot executed a second order under the MicroBT long-term purchase agreement, purchasing an additional 66,650 Bitcoin mining machines, primarily for its Corsicana facility. These two purchase orders will increase Riot's self-mining hash rate by 26 EH/s. The deployment of these mining machines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024 and be completed in the second half of 2025. After full deployment in 2025, Riot anticipates its total self-mining hash rate to be 38 EH/s.

