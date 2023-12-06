copy link
create picture
more
Solana Foundation Offsets 100% of Network's Carbon Footprint for 2022
Binance News
2023-12-06 14:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation has announced that it has offset 100% of the Solana network's carbon footprint for 2022 by purchasing carbon credits entirely on-chain. The carbon footprint of the Solana blockchain from April 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, amounts to 4,392.9 tCO2, with an annualized total of 8,785.8 tCO2. The Solana Foundation purchased 10,901.2 tons of carbon credits to offset the network's carbon footprint for 2022. These credits were acquired through ecoToken and Sunrise Stake.
View full text