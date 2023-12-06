Solana Foundation Offsets 100% of Network's Carbon Footprint for 2022

According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation has announced that it has offset 100% of the Solana network's carbon footprint for 2022 by purchasing carbon credits entirely on-chain. The carbon footprint of the Solana blockchain from April 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, amounts to 4,392.9 tCO2, with an annualized total of 8,785.8 tCO2. The Solana Foundation purchased 10,901.2 tons of carbon credits to offset the network's carbon footprint for 2022. These credits were acquired through ecoToken and Sunrise Stake.

View full text