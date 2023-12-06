Matcha Launches Cross-Chain Exchange Service Supporting Multiple DEX Networks

According to Foresight News, Matcha, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator developed by 0x, has announced the launch of its cross-chain exchange service. This new service allows users to access aggregated liquidity from over 100 DEXs across seven supported networks for cross-chain exchanges. The introduction of this cross-chain exchange service aims to provide users with a seamless and efficient trading experience, enabling them to take advantage of the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. By aggregating liquidity from multiple DEXs, Matcha aims to offer users better pricing and lower slippage, ultimately enhancing their trading experience.

View full text