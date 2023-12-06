Bitcoin Core v26.0 Released With Experimental Support for BIP324 v2 Transport Protocol

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin Core v26.0 has been officially released, adding experimental support for the v2 transport protocol defined in BIP324. In addition, nodes with multiple reachable networks will actively attempt to establish at least one outbound connection in each network, improving individual resistance to partition attacks and network-level resistance to such attacks. Users no longer need to take active measures to ensure connections to multiple enabled networks. The new version also adds 'loadtxoutset', allowing the loading of UTXO snapshots in the format generated by 'dumptxoutset'.

