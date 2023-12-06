Orderly Network Launches Orderly Omnichain SDK for Seamless Integration

According to Foresight News, NEAR ecosystem's decentralized trading protocol, Orderly Network, has announced the launch of Orderly Omnichain SDK. This software development kit allows developers to seamlessly integrate Orderly Omnichain functionality into their applications and workflows. The SDK provides a set of webhooks for any builder on Orderly, including data retrieval, smart contract interaction, account management, order book data, market data, order management, and position management. As previously reported by Foresight News, Orderly Network launched Orderly Omnichain on the mainnet in early November. The platform leverages LayerZero's cross-chain interoperability to enhance cross-chain interaction and liquidity, initially deploying on Arbitrum.

