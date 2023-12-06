Iris Energy Purchases Bitcoin Mining Machines Worth $18.6 Million

According to Foresight News, Iris Energy has announced the purchase of a batch of Bitmain T21 mining machines worth $18.6 million, with a total hash rate of 1.3 EH/s. The company's 80MW data center expansion project in Childress is still on schedule, with gradual delivery planned from January 2024 to the second quarter of 2024. This will support the company's total hash rate increase to 10 EH/s. As previously reported by Foresight News, in October, Iris Energy purchased approximately 7,000 S21 mining machines from Bitmain.

