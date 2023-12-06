DODO Decentralized Exchange Introduces Dynamic Slippage Feature

According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange platform DODO has announced the launch of a dynamic slippage feature, aimed at providing users with accurate slippage predictions and reducing the likelihood of failed transactions due to static slippage. This feature also lowers the chances of being targeted by Miner Extractable Value (MEV) attacks. The dynamic slippage feature is now live on DODO and available for all users, with plans to open the API for all developers in the future. The feature takes full advantage of statistical principles, including time series analysis, Bayesian inference, and deep learning. In retrospective tests, this model achieved a 98% accuracy rate.

