Former Twitter Engineer Introduces New Feature for Broadcasting Community Posts
2023-12-06 11:46
According to Foresight News, former Twitter engineer Dongwook has introduced a new feature that allows users to broadcast community posts to all their followers. The feature is initially available to users on iOS and will soon be accessible on the web version and Android platforms.
