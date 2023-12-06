SubQuery Announces Mainnet Launch and Transition to Comprehensive Web3 Infrastructure

According to Foresight News, SubQuery, a data indexing infrastructure, has announced the upcoming launch of its mainnet and transition from a simple Web3 data indexer to a comprehensive Web3 infrastructure. Initially, SubQuery will decentralize data indexers and RPC providers into a permissionless network consisting of thousands of node providers, simplifying the data layer for numerous applications and use cases. The SubQuery Network will also provide payment rails, service validation, and dispute resolution frameworks to facilitate the decentralization of these critical infrastructure components. The second phase will focus on enhancing RPC by implementing SubQuery data nodes, prioritizing performance and query scalability. Finally, SubQuery aims to democratize RPC by offering sharded data nodes, addressing the EIP-4444 issue in the process and enabling everyone to run and operate RPC at a lower cost.

View full text