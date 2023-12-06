Astar Network Fixes Critical Vulnerability, Rewards Zellic Team with $50,000 in ASTR Tokens

According to Foresight News, blockchain security and auditing firm Zellic disclosed a critical vulnerability in the Astar Network, a Polkadot ecosystem smart contract platform. The vulnerability allowed attackers to drain certain liquidity provider contracts on Astar-EVM. The issue has now been resolved, and the Zellic team received a reward of $50,000 worth of ASTR tokens. During their investigation, the Zellic team also discovered that Parallel Finance was affected by the same vulnerability. However, due to the low adoption rate of native ERC20 on EVM chains, no funds were at risk.

