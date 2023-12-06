copy link
Cosmos Launches CometBFT V1 Alpha Version With Enhanced Features
Binance News
2023-12-06 11:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Cosmos has announced the launch of the CometBFT V1 Alpha version, featuring reduced bandwidth consumption, modularization, improved integrator experience, and increased development speed. The Alpha version allows for breaking changes to the Go API until the final candidate version is determined.
