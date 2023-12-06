BNB Chain Announces TVL Incentive Program to Encourage Project Deployment

According to Foresight News, BNB Chain has announced a Total Value Locked (TVL) incentive program aimed at encouraging project owners to deploy their projects on opBNB. As per the plan, BNB Chain will open applications for project owners from December 6 to December 14, 2023, and will hold a competition from December 15, 2023, to January 14, 2024. The total prize pool is up to $160,000, and participating project owners will receive a share based on their ranking in the competition.

