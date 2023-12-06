Terraform Labs Co-Founder Do Kwon Appeals Extradition Decision

According to Foresight News, Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has appealed the extradition decision made by the High Court of Podgorica, Montenegro. The Montenegrin Appellate Court must now review the decision to extradite Do Kwon. As the Montenegrin court decided on June 15 to detain and extradite Do Kwon until December 15, it is expected that the Montenegrin Ministry of Justice will determine the country to which Do Kwon will ultimately be deported before December 15.

View full text