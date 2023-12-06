copy link
DWF Labs Invests $1 Million in Theta Labs Ecosystem to Advance Theta Edgecloud
2023-12-06 10:09
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced a commitment to invest $1 million in the Theta Labs ecosystem, focusing on the advancement of Theta Edgecloud. Theta Edgecloud is a hybrid cloud computing platform built on a fully distributed edge architecture, designed to meet the computing needs of video, 3D rendering, and artificial intelligence. The investment aims to support the development of the platform and expand its capabilities to cater to a wider range of applications. This collaboration between DWF Labs and Theta Labs is expected to drive innovation in the field of cloud computing and edge technology, ultimately benefiting various industries that rely on these technologies for their operations.
