Sotheby's Vice President Teases Bitcoin Logo and Ordinals Image
Binance News
2023-12-06 09:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Michael Bouhanna, Sotheby's Vice President and Co-Head of Digital Art Sales, has shared an image featuring the Bitcoin logo and ordinals, accompanied by the caption 'tomorrow'.
