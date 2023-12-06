Buy Crypto
Binance Implements AEUR Compensation Plan in Response to Unexpected Price Volatility

2023-12-06 09:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
In a swift response to an unexpected price fluctuation of its AEUR/USDT, BTC/AEUR, ETH/AEUR, and EUR/AEUR spot trading pairs, Binance has announced a compensation plan for its affected users. Binance suspended trading of these AEUR pairs at 18:31:59 (UTC) on December 5, 2023, to safeguard its users' interest during the abrupt price deviation triggered by a strong demand for AEUR.
The AEUR compensation plan, facilitated by Binance and executed in line with the company's user-first approach, will be implemented within 72 hours from the announcement. Users who purchased AEUR during the specified 'Compensation Period' and could not successfully offload their AEUR holdings before the trading suspension are to benefit from this plan.
The eligibility for compensation extends to users who transacted AEUR between 17:41:16 (UTC) and 18:31:59 (UTC) on December 5, 2023, through AEUR/USDT, BTC/AEUR, ETH/AEUR and EUR/AEUR spot trading pairs. The computation of their respective compensation will be based on their net AEUR purchase amount during this period, gauged against AEUR's price at 17:41 (UTC) on the same day, which stands at 1.07999 USDT per AEUR.
USDT token vouchers will be issued to eligible users as compensation, due to be distributed by December 9, 2023. Users can redeem these vouchers through their 'Rewards Hub' under the profile section. A 30-day validity has been set for all token vouchers post distribution, urging eligible users to claim before expiration.
