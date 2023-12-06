DeGame Launches New Version Expanding Into DeFi, NFT, and SocialFi

According to Foresight News, DeGame, a Web3 gaming aggregation platform, has launched a new version that expands its scope beyond Web3 games to include DeFi, NFT, and SocialFi sectors. The upgrade introduces a series of functional modules aimed at enhancing user engagement and experience. These modules include Top Communities (featuring over 10,000 Web3 gaming communities), Feeds (a Web3 gaming industry news center), Quest (offering incentive-based tasks), and Gaming (displaying popular Web3 games and new game launch alerts). The platform will provide players with game downloads, event creation, and game data statistics services.

