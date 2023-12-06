Polyhedra Network Adds Support for Trust Wallet

According to Foresight News, ZK infrastructure startup Polyhedra Network has added support for Trust Wallet, providing users with a more secure and decentralized option for asset transfers and interactions. This allows Trust Wallet users to initiate NFT and token transfer operations on the Polyhedra Network by connecting their wallets. Polyhedra Network focuses on designing and implementing zkBridge, providing cross-chain infrastructure for interoperability between Layer1 and Layer2.

