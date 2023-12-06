Polkadot's OpenGov Proposal 231 Approved for HydraDX Staking Function

According to Foresight News, Polkadot's OpenGov Proposal 231 has been approved by voters. The proposal suggests using the staking function of HydraDX, a Polkadot ecosystem exchange, to periodically convert a portion of the treasury's DOT into USDT. This accumulation of USDT will be used to pay salaries to Technical Fellowship members. HydraDX is a decentralized exchange built on the Polkadot network, offering various features, including staking. The approval of Proposal 231 will enable the treasury to accumulate USDT through the conversion of DOT, providing a stable source of income for Technical Fellowship members. This development highlights the growing adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions and the increasing importance of Polkadot's ecosystem in the blockchain industry.

