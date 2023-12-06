SlowMist Founder Believes Fixing Bitcoin Core Vulnerability Is Unnecessary

According to Foresight News, SlowMist Technology founder Yu Xiang recently expressed his opinion on social media that fixing the Bitcoin Core vulnerability mentioned by Bitcoin core developer Luke Dashjr is unnecessary. Yu Xiang stated that the introduction of Taproot has not only brought a bunch of spam but also increased activity in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He believes that the ecosystem is not just about serial numbers and inscriptions, and if a compatible solution can be found to better open up the Bitcoin ecosystem, it would be better to endure short-term pain rather than long-term suffering.

View full text