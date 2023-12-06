Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Stocks Mixed as Treasury Yields Drop Amid Weaker Labor Market Data

Binance News
2023-12-06 06:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, US stocks traded mixed on Tuesday, while Treasury yields fell significantly due to weaker labor market data. The 10-year Treasury rate dropped below 4.2% for the first time since September, as recent jobs data reassured traders that the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle is likely over, with the economy showing signs of cooling off. Job openings in October decreased to their lowest level since 2021, with 8.7 million openings compared to September's 9.4 million, falling below consensus. Comerica Bank Chief Economist Bill Adams commented on the report, stating that the labor market is 'unmistakably cooling' after running red hot for the last few years, with hiring and turnover rates returning to pre-pandemic norms. Although markets anticipate another Fed pause in the upcoming FOMC meeting this month, they are starting to price in interest rate cuts as early as January. Further labor data this week, including weekly jobless claims on Thursday and November's jobs report on Friday, will help inform policy outlooks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin experienced a 3.93% increase, reaching $43,880.
View full text