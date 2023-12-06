copy link
ENS Manager App Now Supports Phantom Wallet for Domain Management
Binance News
2023-12-06 06:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the ENS Manager App has added support for the Phantom Wallet, allowing users to connect and manage their ENS domains using the Phantom Wallet. This integration provides a seamless experience for users looking to manage their ENS domains through a secure and user-friendly platform.
