Hong Kong Monetary Authority Plans Second Tokenized Green Bond Issuance

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is planning to issue its second tokenized green bond in the coming months. HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue revealed that the authority is also exploring the use of blockchain technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) for tokenized green bond applications. In addition, the HKMA is studying the process of redeeming tokenized green bonds on the blockchain to increase operational efficiency. Yue also announced that the HKMA will co-host a 'Green Finance Week' with the Hong Kong government in February next year, during which a roundtable conference on blended finance will be held in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The growth of green bonds and green loans in Hong Kong has been significant, with the amount raised increasing from nearly $11 billion two years ago to $80 billion (approximately HKD 625.2 billion) currently, a growth of more than seven times.

