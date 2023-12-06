Bitcoin Core Developer Confirms Fixing Vulnerability Will End Ordinals and BRC-20

According to Foresight News, Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr confirmed in a comment reply that fixing the previously disclosed Bitcoin Core vulnerability would mean the end of Ordinals and BRC-20. Another comment suggested that if 'Inscription' wants to continue, a more environmentally friendly method would be to create an 'Inscription Chain,' similar to Ethereum's Layer 2, which would only need to submit hash values to Bitcoin periodically to operate, right? Luke Dashjr replied, 'Yes, that would work. Then it doesn't even need to have a block size limit, and each node can set its own limit (or none).' Foresight News previously reported that Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr claimed Inscription was exploiting the Bitcoin Core vulnerability to send garbage information to the blockchain, hoping it would be finally fixed before next year's V27 version.

