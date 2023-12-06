Asian Stocks Rise as US Labor Market Softens, Fueling Hopes for Federal Reserve Rate Cut

According to Yahoo News, Asian stocks experienced an increase on Wednesday after a slow start to the week, as data indicating a weakening US labor market renewed hopes that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates in the new year. The job openings figure, which was below forecast, boosted optimism ahead of the closely watched non-farm payrolls report due Friday. Investors hope this report will confirm the economic slowdown sought by the central bank. Markets rallied in November on growing hope that with inflation continuing to fall and other parts of the economy easing, the Fed will be able to slash rates in 2024, with some suggesting as soon as the first quarter. The bank's statement after next week's policy meeting will be scrutinized by traders looking for clues about decision-makers' thinking on rates in light of the recent data. Kyle Rodda at Capital.com noted that a clear trend of a weakening jobs market can be observed, providing evidence that rate hikes are working their way through the economy. However, concerns have arisen in recent days that the buying may have been overdone, and traders have taken a step back, with Asia particularly struggling. Despite mixed results for Wall Street's three main indexes, Asia saw some much-needed buying, with Tokyo and Sydney both up more than one percent. Hong Kong and Shanghai also experienced increases, though sentiment was dampened after Moody's downgraded its outlook for China's credit rating due to rising debt levels and concerns over the country's property sector.

View full text