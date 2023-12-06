Circle Partners With Brazilian Digital Bank Nubank To Offer USDC Support

According to Foresight News, stablecoin USDC issuer Circle has announced a partnership with Brazilian digital bank Nubank to provide USDC support for Brazilian users. In the first phase, Nubank's crypto trading service, Nubank Cripto, will allow users to purchase and hold digital currencies with USDC. In the future, more blockchain-based financial services may be integrated into Nubank Cripto. Nubank, founded in 2013, is a fintech company headquartered in Brazil and one of the largest digital banks in Latin America. It serves 90 million customers in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

View full text