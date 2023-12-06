Cardano Foundation Announces Open Source Voting Tool and Future Updates

According to Foresight News, the Cardano Foundation has announced that its voting tool, Cardano Ballot, has become open source. The foundation will continue to provide free basic voting services for users. Additionally, it will introduce support for stake-based voting activities, where the weight of each ballot will be calculated based on the amount of ADA staked at a given address during a specific time. By 2024, Cardano Ballot will no longer require Cardano staking addresses to identify users. Instead, users will be able to interact with ballots using mobile digital identity wallets.

