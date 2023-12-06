Solana Labs Co-Founder Discusses Poor Sales of Web3 Phone Saga

According to Foresight News, Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko revealed in an 'Unchained' podcast episode that the Web3 phone Saga, launched by Solana, has experienced disappointing sales, with only around 2,200 units sold. Yakovenko mentioned that he uses the Saga as an 'NFT phone' and that it would require a minimum of 25,000 to 50,000 units sold to establish a core user base. The company is currently discussing the possibility of introducing new models and enhancing applications. As of now, the Saga does not support Bitcoin.

