Synthetix Founder Proposes Ending SNX Inflation

According to Foresight News, Synthetix founder Kain Warwic has submitted a draft proposal, SIP-2043, to the Spartan Council governance committee, suggesting a reduction of the weekly SNX inflation rate to zero. Warwic believes that the effectiveness of SNX inflation incentives has significantly decreased and continuing inflation could be counterproductive. As the current inflation rate is in the low single digits, this change would not have a meaningful impact on the behavior of equity holders. Warwic also mentioned that this adjustment could be implemented relatively quickly, as it only requires updating a single parameter.

