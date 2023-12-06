copy link
TIA Breaks Through 11 USDT With 30.61% Increase In 24 Hours
Binance News
2023-12-06 02:16
According to Foresight News, TIA has experienced a significant breakthrough, surpassing 11 USDT. The current price stands at 11.028 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 30.61%. This substantial growth showcases the potential of TIA in the market.
