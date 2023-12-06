copy link
AsMatch Adopts Polygon CDK to Transition to Manta Network's Social Layer
Binance News
2023-12-06 01:57
According to Foresight News, Web3 Social-Fi application AsMatch has announced its adoption of Polygon CDK to transition to the social layer on Manta Network. The focus is on improving the throughput and scalability of its infrastructure.
