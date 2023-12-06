Spirit Blockchain Capital Completes New Funding Round with Participation from EOS Network Ventures

According to Foresight News, blockchain investment firm Spirit Blockchain Capital has announced the completion of a new funding round, with participation from EOS Network Ventures and others. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. EOS Network Ventures will also join the company's board of directors and investment committee. Spirit Blockchain Capital primarily focuses on strategic equity and token-based investments in technology startups in the Web3 sector. The firm is involved in various fields, including GameFi, metaverse, esports, NFTs, and fintech. Recently, it invested in DeFi yield platform Coinchange.

