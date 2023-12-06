Tech Giants Form AI Alliance for Responsible Development and Transparent Innovation

According to Decrypt, IBM and Meta have formed a new organization called the AI Alliance, which includes over 50 tech companies such as AMD, Dell Technologies, Red Hat, Sony Group, Hugging Face, Stability AI, Oracle, and the Linux Foundation. The goal of the alliance is to support transparent innovation and responsible development in artificial intelligence, prioritizing safety, collaboration, diversity, economic opportunity, and benefits to all. The group represents over $80 billion in combined annual research and development funds. The AI Alliance will establish a governing board and technical oversight committee dedicated to advancing AI projects and establishing standards and guidelines. The organization plans to partner with governments, non-profits, and non-government organizations (NGOs) working in the AI industry. Several educational and research institutions, including CERN, NASA, Cleveland Clinic, Cornell University, Dartmouth, Imperial College London, University of California Berkeley, University of Illinois, University of Notre Dame, The University of Tokyo, and Yale University, are also part of the AI Alliance. Notably absent from the AI Alliance are leading AI developers Microsoft, Google, ChatGPT developer OpenAI, and Claude AI’s Anthropic, who announced the launch of their own group dedicated to responsible AI, The Frontier Forum, in July. The Biden Administration has previously met with leading AI developers to sign a pledge to develop artificial intelligence responsibly, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Anthropic, Meta, and Inflection.

View full text