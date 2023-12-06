Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tech Giants Form AI Alliance for Responsible Development and Transparent Innovation

Binance News
2023-12-06 01:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, IBM and Meta have formed a new organization called the AI Alliance, which includes over 50 tech companies such as AMD, Dell Technologies, Red Hat, Sony Group, Hugging Face, Stability AI, Oracle, and the Linux Foundation. The goal of the alliance is to support transparent innovation and responsible development in artificial intelligence, prioritizing safety, collaboration, diversity, economic opportunity, and benefits to all. The group represents over $80 billion in combined annual research and development funds. The AI Alliance will establish a governing board and technical oversight committee dedicated to advancing AI projects and establishing standards and guidelines. The organization plans to partner with governments, non-profits, and non-government organizations (NGOs) working in the AI industry. Several educational and research institutions, including CERN, NASA, Cleveland Clinic, Cornell University, Dartmouth, Imperial College London, University of California Berkeley, University of Illinois, University of Notre Dame, The University of Tokyo, and Yale University, are also part of the AI Alliance. Notably absent from the AI Alliance are leading AI developers Microsoft, Google, ChatGPT developer OpenAI, and Claude AI’s Anthropic, who announced the launch of their own group dedicated to responsible AI, The Frontier Forum, in July. The Biden Administration has previously met with leading AI developers to sign a pledge to develop artificial intelligence responsibly, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Anthropic, Meta, and Inflection.
View full text