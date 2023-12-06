Buy Crypto
South Korean Won Surpasses US Dollar as Largest Fiat Currency in Crypto Trading

Binance News
2023-12-06 01:10
According to Foresight News, the South Korean won has surpassed the US dollar for the first time in November as the largest fiat currency trading pair in cryptocurrency transactions, excluding stablecoins and related trading pairs. During this period, Bitcoin soared over 50%, reaching its highest price level in nearly two years. CCData data reveals that 42.8% of fiat currency trading activity in Bitcoin transactions in November was related to the South Korean won. From September this year, the won's market share has increased by approximately 17% to 41%, while the US dollar's market share has declined by 11% to 40%.
