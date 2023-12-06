copy link
create picture
more
Japanese Companies May Be Exempted from Tax on Unrealized Crypto Gains
Binance News
2023-12-06 00:06
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a proposal being discussed by Japan's ruling coalition suggests that Japanese companies holding digital assets will no longer need to pay taxes on unrealized cryptocurrency gains, in order to prevent the outflow of overseas funds. Under the proposed tax law changes, cryptocurrencies held for purposes other than short-term trading will be exempt from corporate tax at the end of each fiscal year, based on their market value.
View full text