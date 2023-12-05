Riot Platforms Purchases 66,500 Additional Miners, Aims to Surpass 100 EH/s

According to CryptoPotato, Riot Platforms, a leading cryptocurrency mining company, has announced the purchase of 66,500 more miners from MicroBT Electronics. This comes after the company had already bought 33,280 miners from the same manufacturer. The new machines are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024, with the first batch set to be deployed by the end of the first quarter. Riot Platforms has the option to buy up to 265,000 more miners at the same price. Jason Les, CEO of Riot, expressed his excitement about the largest order of hash rate in the company's history and stated that this purchase order ensures that Riot will continue to own and operate one of the largest and most efficient Bitcoin mining fleets in the world. Les also mentioned that he hopes the company's mining power will surpass 100 EHs in the future. The majority of the newly purchased mining rigs are MicroBT's latest M66S, which has an efficiency rating of 18.5 Joules per TH. All the miners will be built within the United States, allowing for easy integration into the company's current integration-cooled facilities. Riot Platforms is actively building out the infrastructure at their Corsicana Facility, aiming to reach and exceed 100 EH/s in the coming years.

