Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Riot Platforms Purchases 66,500 Additional Miners, Aims to Surpass 100 EH/s

Binance News
2023-12-05 22:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Riot Platforms, a leading cryptocurrency mining company, has announced the purchase of 66,500 more miners from MicroBT Electronics. This comes after the company had already bought 33,280 miners from the same manufacturer. The new machines are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024, with the first batch set to be deployed by the end of the first quarter. Riot Platforms has the option to buy up to 265,000 more miners at the same price. Jason Les, CEO of Riot, expressed his excitement about the largest order of hash rate in the company's history and stated that this purchase order ensures that Riot will continue to own and operate one of the largest and most efficient Bitcoin mining fleets in the world. Les also mentioned that he hopes the company's mining power will surpass 100 EHs in the future. The majority of the newly purchased mining rigs are MicroBT's latest M66S, which has an efficiency rating of 18.5 Joules per TH. All the miners will be built within the United States, allowing for easy integration into the company's current integration-cooled facilities. Riot Platforms is actively building out the infrastructure at their Corsicana Facility, aiming to reach and exceed 100 EH/s in the coming years.
View full text