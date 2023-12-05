Amazon Prime Gaming Offers Free In-Game Packs for Gods Unchained

According to Decrypt, Amazon Prime subscribers can now claim free in-game packs of cards for the online trading card game Gods Unchained. Immutable Games announced that the Amazon Prime Gaming portal has the first monthly reward available, containing 5 Rare Core Packs and one Core Domain Pack for Prime subscribers to claim. The promotion will run for six months, with new collections of free in-game content to claim each month. Although Gods Unchained is built around NFTs minted on Immutable X, an Ethereum scaling network, the cards included in the free packs for Amazon Prime subscribers are not tokenized as NFTs. They are in-game cards assigned to the user's Immutable account. However, players can turn them into NFTs by fusing two or more of the same common core in-game cards into a higher-quality NFT version, which can be traded via the Immutable X network. Amazon Prime Gaming has collaborated with various NFT games, including NFL Rivals, Mojo Melee, Brawlers, and My Pet Hooligan, to offer exclusive in-game content to subscribers. In some cases, the packs include actual NFTs, while others have non-tokenized items. The partnership with Amazon coincides with the launch of Gods Unchained's second in-game season, called Far Horizons, which introduces new gameplay mechanics and an expansion card set titled Tides of Fate. Daniel Paez, Vice President and Executive Producer of Gods Unchained at Immutable Games, expressed excitement about the collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming. The Tides of Fate expansion adds new abilities called God Powers and a manasurge feature that boosts cards under certain conditions. The set also advances an in-game storyline focused on a battle between mech and dragon factions over powerful crystals. Gods Unchained will also support content creators through a new program that provides up to 6,000 GODS tokens (about $2,550 worth) per month worth of in-game tokens as rewards to each eligible creator for sharing videos and strategies. Gods Unchained is currently available on Windows and Mac and is set to release on iOS and Android with a soft launch later this year.

